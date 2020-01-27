The "2020 Europe Respiratory Disease Testing Market: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV, Tuberculosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new 335-page report from the author provides analysis of the European respiratory disease testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.

About this Report

This report presents detailed analysis of the Respiratory Disease market in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK). Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are provided for Adenovirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV and Tuberculosis.

The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment, including:

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Labs

Physician Offices

Public Health Labs

In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of respiratory disease diagnostic products, by test and country.

Also, the report:

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for respiratory disease testing

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products

Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

