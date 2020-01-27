Luminati is delighted to announce the resolution of its first suit against Oxylabs (Tesonet UAB), as the company continues to pursue its other pending lawsuits for ongoing patent infringement by Oxylabs and other entities.

This case marked a critical step toward obtaining complete justice, while allowing Luminati to proceed with the patent claims asserted in the more recent cases that are currently on-going against Oxylabs and other entities involving services in the fields of Residential and Data-center proxies. Luminati expects a positive and swift outcome.

Luminati pursued this litigation to defend the technology of the company, and to support its core values of fair competition and ethical business practices. Luminati will continue to invest heavily in innovation, to create even better services for its customers and to protect the intellectual property that it develops for this purpose.

It is a necessity for the industry to keep this unique technology protected and is therefore a crucial step towards a more ethical proxy and data collection ecosystem.

Protecting Luminati's technology will be a significant achievement that will serve all of its valued partners.

Appendices:

1. Full list of asserted claims against Oxylabs and related entities:

Luminati recently filed suits against (a) Teso, Oxysales, UAB ("Oxysales"), and Metacluster asserting that the "Oxylabs" residential proxy and real-time crawler services infringe at least claims 1, 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17 and 29 of U.S. Patent No. 10,469,614 ("'614 Patent"), claims 1, 17, 24, 25, and 27 of U.S. Patent No. 10,257,319 ("'319 Patent") and claims 1, 8, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, and 23 of U.S. Patent No. 10,484,510 ("'510 Patent"), as well as claims for misappropriation of trade secrets, intentional unauthorized access of Luminati's computer system, false advertising, and tortious interference; (b) code200, UAB ("Code200") Oxysales, and Metacluster asserting that the "Oxylabs" data center proxy and real-time crawler services infringe at least claims 1, 14, 17, 20, 21, 22, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30 of U.S. Patent No. 10,484,511 ("'511 Patent");

2. Patent marking: https://luminati.io/patent-marking

3. Current patent litigation:

Teso (Oxylabs) complaints:

1. http://luminati.io/static/patent/2019-12-06_code200_metacluster_oxysales_complaint.pdf

2. http://luminati.io/static/patent/2019-12-06_teso_metacluster_oxysales_complaint.pdf

Bi Science (Geosurf) complaints:

1. http://luminati.io/static/patent/2018-08-11_bi_sciense_complaint.pdf

2. http://luminati.io/static/patent/2019-12.06_bI_science_complaint.pdf

Tefincom (NordVPN) complaint:

http://luminati.io/static/patent/2019-12-31_NordVPN_Complaint.pdf

