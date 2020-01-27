Big Profits From the Tech Sector?The technology sector is known for delivering huge profits. And you don't need to get lucky on an initial public offering (IPO) to score a big win.Over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 Information Technology index returned a whopping 53.3%, substantially outperforming the broader S&P 500's 24.6% during this period. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...