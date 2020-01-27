Social Life Network, Inc: Plus Products to Present at MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference hosted by MjInvest.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB:WDLF), is pleased to announce Plus Products, Inc. (CSE:PLUS)(OTCQX:PLPRF) as a Featured Presenter at their MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference hosted by MjInvest on Wednesday, January 29th at 12:30pm ET.

The MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by MjInvest.com, provides a platform for both public and private cannabis companies to pitch and present their stories to investors through an online virtual conference, while providing a unique opportunity for private and institutional investors access and deal-flow to the best-in-class cannabis companies in the world. The MjInvest digital platform also allows companies and investors the ability to communicate after the conference concludes through chat features and direct messaging capabilities.

During the virtual conference, Jacob Heimark, Co-Founder, CEO & Director from Plus Products will host a featured presentation to update investors and analysts. Plus Products is a leading branded products manufacturer based in California, the largest and most competitive cannabis market in the world. PLUS is one of the fastest growing edible brands with the top selling products in the state. The company's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences. All products are produced in the company's dedicated food-safe cannabis manufacturing facility in southern California.

To access Plus Products Virtual Presentation through the MjInvest.com Investor Platform, please click this link on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at 9:30am PST / 12:30pm EST. https://www.mjinvest.com/plus-products-presentation

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. and is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with four industry specific social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network, MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network, HempTalk.com, a business-to-consumer social network, and MjInvest.com, a cannabis industry investor network that produces the MjMicro Capital Conference.

