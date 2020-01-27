Long Island Capital Alliance and LISTnet Announce Bilateral Organizational Support

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced bilateral organizational support with LISTnet, Long Island's leading member-supported organization dedicated to promoting and growing the technology ecosystem, in an effort to accelerate economic development, job creation and growth for regional technology companies.

LISTnet will facilitate LICA's reach into the rapidly evolving technology corridors on Long Island. LICA will be able to provide LISTnet members with access to capital and other strategic growth advisory services through its membership, quarterly Capital Forums, and other educational events.

"After coexisting on Long Island for nearly a quarter century, it is with great pleasure that we announce mutual support between our organizations," said Michael Lane, Chairman of LICA. "With the mission of each organization having the common purpose of facilitating the growth of the Long Island technology economy, both LISTnet and LICA now will be better positioned to deliver benefits to our community."

"As an advocate for the region's technology sector for over two decades, LISTnet looks forward to working with the Long Island Capital Alliance. LICA has an impressive record as a leading capital formation player on Long Island and we believe connecting companies with the capital they need to grow is essential to strengthening the local technology and innovation ecosystem," said Paul Trapani, President of LISTnet.

Reinforcing the support pledged to the respective organizations, Mr. Lane has been appointed to the LISTnet Board of Directors and Mr. Trapani has been appointed to the LICA Board of Directors.

Michael Lane's career spans over 35 years and ranges from entrepreneur to public company senior executive. His experience and counsel are frequently sought after to advise on the opportunities and challenges relating to business start-ups, funding and capitalization, business development and sales processes, mergers and acquisitions, management and leadership, and other organizational opportunities. Mr. Lane's accomplishments include significant sales growth and market awareness campaigns, product development leadership, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raises of $60 million for his companies. Earlier, he worked for some of the world's largest financial institutions and consulting firms in roles of increasing responsibility involving financial operations, business process management (BPM), software development, sales and marketing, and major account management for customers such as The City of New York, AT&T, and J.P. Morgan. Mr. Lane earned a BA degree from UCLA and received an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Paul Trapani is a consultant and entrepreneur experienced in executive management, business operations, technology planning, software consulting and business turnaround. After eight years of consulting and programming experience he co-founded XT Group, an IT consulting and support company in 2005. The company was eventually acquired by Fuoco Technology with Trapani serving as CEO until 2013. His next role was a turnaround situation as Vice President of Operations for Adil Business Systems, a large government contract staffing company. At Adil he reversed two years in a row of losses and increased profitability by 15%. After Adil was acquired he started his latest venture PJT Consulting, which helps companies formalize business requirements and turn them into software solutions. He also passionately works to grow and strengthen the Long Island tech community as President of LISTnet (Long Island Software and Technology Network).

About Long Island Software & Technology Network-LISTnet:

Long Island Software & Technology Network (LISTnet) (www.listnet.org) was founded as a member-supported organization in 1997. LISTnet's ongoing mission is to promote Long Island as a national center of excellence for software and technology.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance (www.licapital.org), has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums, educational events, and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly traded businesses. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations. The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors (Kaufman & Associates, Carter DeLuca, Eisner Amper, BDO, UHY Certified Public Accountants, Inpserity, Moritt Hock & Hamroff, Lorraine Gregory, EPSG, Accesswire, Executive Strategies Group, CFO Consulting Partners).

For more information on LICA and its next event, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

About LISTnet

Long Island Software and Technology Network (LISTnet) was founded as a member supported organization in 1997. LISTnet's ongoing mission is to promote Long Island as a national center of excellence for software and technology. LISTnet connects companies, educators and government, to form a strong technology ecosystem on Long Island. LISTnet also helps companies collaborate, holds events to share ideas and information, works to improve the tech workforce and partners with companies to provide the high tech centers and work spaces needed for the growth of the Long Island software and technology community.

Save the Dates - Upcoming LICA Capital Forums

January 31, 2020 - Technology

May 8, 2020 - Health Care

September 25, 2020 - Veterans

December 11, 2020 - Food and Beverage

Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates, Inc.

jdarrow@darrowir.com

631-766-4528

SOURCE: Long Island Capital Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574087/Long-Island-Capital-Alliance-and-LISTnet-Announce-Bilateral-Organizational-Support