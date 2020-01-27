Technavio has been monitoring the global alkaline battery market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 493.35 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 1% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005387/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global alkaline battery market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Alkaline Battery Market Analysis Report by Product (Primary battery and Secondary battery), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/alkaline-battery-market-industry-analysis

The favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries and development of recycled alkaline batteries are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Alkaline batteries offer numerous advantages, which include higher energy density, longer shelf life, low cost, and easy availability. These batteries are available in various sizes such as AAA, AA, C, D, and 9V, which are highly suited for heavy-duty as well as general-purpose applications such as TV remote controls, radios, flashlights, game controllers, media players, and clocks. Alkaline batteries are primarily of the non-rechargeable type. On an average, an alkaline battery can power a device for 2-4 months, after which it needs to be replaced. Therefore, there is a steady demand for alkaline batteries throughout the year. One of the major advantages of alkaline batteries is that they are environment-friendly and do not require active collection and recycling for disposal. Such favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Alkaline Battery Market Companies:

Camelion Batterien GmbH

Camelion Batterien GmbH operates the business under various segments such as Primary batteries, Rechargeable batteries, Chargers, Power supplies, Mobile lights, Accessories, and Promotional accessories. The company offers a wide range of alkaline batteries such as Camelion Lithium P7 Batteries, Digi Alkaline Batteries, Plus Alkaline Batteries, Camelion Lithium-ion Rechargeable Batteries, and others.

Duracell Inc.

Duracell Inc. is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: Power banks, Alkaline batteries, Rechargeable batteries and chargers, Specialty batteries, Coin/button batteries, and Hearing aid batteries. The company offers a wide range of alkaline batteries such as Ultra Alkaline AA Batteries and Ultra Alkaline AAA Batteries.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under two business segments, namely Americas and International. The company offers a wide range of alkaline batteries such as the Energizer MAX Alkaline Batteries with 10-year shelf life and leak proof protection.

FDK Corp.

FDK Corp. is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer and Industry. The company offers a wide range of alkaline batteries such as Universal Power, High Power, and Premium with leak proof protection.

Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd.

Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: Electronics, Batteries, and Other investments. The company offers a wide range of alkaline batteries such as Universal Power, High Power, and Premium with leak proof protection.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Alkaline Battery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Primary battery

Secondary battery

Alkaline Battery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Utilities include:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market by battery type (lithium-ion battery, lead-acid battery, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Utility Battery Market Global Utility Battery Market by technology (lithium-based batteries, sodium-based batteries, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005387/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com