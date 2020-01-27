Schedule a FREE demo for comprehensive solutions insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the addition of advanced digital enterprise analyticsto its portfolio of analytics solutions for the food and beverage industry.

It's no secret that technology caused a seismic shift not only in the food and beverage industry but in other industry verticals as well. As a result, the digital enterprises today leverage analytics to gain deeper, more personal insights into customer needs in addition to gaining insights to continuously optimize their products, processes, and production. Quantzig's portfolio of AI-powered digital enterprise data analytics solutions has helped food companies drive incremental sales growth while maintaining extremely high levels of quality and productivity across the digital enterprise.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of digital enterprise analytics solutions provide an edge by empowering food and beverage companies with:

A roadmap to ease the delivery of insights to key decision-makers

Innovative analytics-backed solutions that use NLP and machine learning to assign sentiment scores to different entities within a category

Advanced methodologies that leverage the latest statistical approaches and platforms to drive decision making

According to an enterprise data analytics expert at Quantzig, "Digital enterprise analytics fundamentally changes the game by digitalizing R&D and production, by empowering food companies with advanced enterprise data analytics to combat the challenges in the industry."

Our digital enterprise analytics solutions include:

1: Digital Footprint Analysis

Through digital footprint analysis, we help businesses to analyze digital footprints and drive outcomes based on value-driven decision-making approaches. Engaging with us provides you the access to advanced analytics platforms and business models that can help you drive profitability across segments.

2: Online Competitive Price Tracking and Benchmarking

3: Voice of Customer Analytics

Our digital enterprise analytics solutions can help you gain a better understanding of customer pain points and unearth valuable information to differentiate your offerings from that of your competitors.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

