StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Closing of Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") today announced that it closed a private placement financing for $674,408.80. The private placement was structured as units at $0.04 and each unit includes one common share and one half warrant, whereby each full warrant can be exercised for a period of 36 months at a price of $0.06.

"The funds will be used to advance our commercialization efforts as well as for general working capital in a Quarter where we believe we will show significant progress against our stated milestones" commented James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero.

In addition, the Convertible Security Funding Agreement (CSFA) with Lind is nearing conclusion and is expected be fully converted within the next 2-3 months.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle®, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry® test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

