Higher Technology Investment and Digital Accessibility to Position Mexico as an Innovation Hub by 2025

The country is expected to have 3.5 connected devices per person, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico is emerging an attractive innovation hub with high growth in areas such as venture capitalist (VC) investments and government and external R&D funding. By 2025, the country is expected to have 3.5 connected devices per person, which will create huge demand for innovative digital products, services and business models. Mexico will have the second-highest mobile adoption rate in Latin America.

"Mexico's focus on education to create a talent pipeline for researchers and attract foreign investment, and growing start-up business support mechanisms are fostering a culture of innovation," said Malabika Mandal, Visionary Innovation Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The country has been rapidly rising in the Innovation Index due to steady reforms and dynamic policies. Higher technology investment by the government and pro-private investment schemes will position Mexico as a viable innovation hub for emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Future of Mexico-Global Hub for Innovation and Investment, Forecast to 2025, analyzes the social, technological, and economic factors influencing a culture of innovation in the country.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3yu

"The growth of emerging technologies is prompting traditional industries to reinvent themselves," noted Mandal. "Mexico has the ability to be the regional innovation leader in emerging industries, 4G/5G telecommunications rollout, and affordable, smart, and green housing, as well as in more established areas like tourism and medical devices."

Key findings presenting growth opportunities for Mexico include:

Through greater investment in R&D and education , and by encouraging a tech-enabled society, Mexico's economy stands to gain more than $245 billion in cumulative GDP growth from 2018 to 2025.

, and by encouraging a tech-enabled society, economy stands to gain more than in cumulative GDP growth from 2018 to 2025. Gen Y (millennial) and Gen Z cohorts will make up 45% of the total population by 2025. More than 90% of Mexican Gen Z will use the internet by 2025, generating a significant surge in technology development.

will use the internet by 2025, generating a significant surge in technology development. By 2030, the middle-class population will reach 95 million. Mexico will enter the top 10 countries with the highest shares of global middle-class consumption, surpassing Brazil , the United Kingdom , and France .

will reach 95 million. will enter the top 10 countries with the highest shares of global middle-class consumption, surpassing , the , and . Mexico's working-age population is expected to peak at approximately 68% in 2033, surpassing the working-age share of total population for all other LATAM countries.

is expected to peak at approximately 68% in 2033, surpassing the working-age share of total population for all other LATAM countries. The Mexican IIoT market is predicted to grow from $1.6 billion in 2018 to $4.0 billion in 2022, at an approximate CAGR of 25.6%. The services and software segments will hold the highest CAGRs at 26% and 25%, respectively.

is predicted to grow from in 2018 to in 2022, at an approximate CAGR of 25.6%. The will hold the highest CAGRs at 26% and 25%, respectively. In the next decade, the EV, telecommunications, and medical devices industries will show increased revenue as well as high investment values.

Future of Mexico-Global Hub for Innovation and Investment, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Visionary Innovation (Mega Trends) Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Future of Mexico-Global Hub for Innovation and Investment, Forecast to 2025

K368-MT

Contact:

Francesca Valente

P: +1 210 348 10 12

E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com