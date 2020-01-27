Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2020) - The long-awaited Zicix (OTC Pink: ZICX) App has hit the open market today, available for download exclusively on the Google Play Store. Consumers can gain access to the App for just 99 cents, which will offer hundreds of dollars in savings with coupons from major manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble, Kraft, Clorox, Colgate, Hershey's, Johnson & Johnson, and Kellogg. Targeted retailers include Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and all retail stores which sell the aforementioned products.

The Zicix App will be accessible in 149 countries, in their respective languages. Any International retailers which carry the aforementioned manufacturers will be able to utilize the coupons featured on the Zicix App.

"We plan to continue to expand and improve the Zicix App, eventually implementing a seamless Zicix e-wallet," said CEO William Petty. "We are available on the Google Play Store and look forward to being available to consumers on the Apple Store as well."

Zicix App has submitted their application to the Apple Store, and is awaiting approval. Zicix App is available to download on the Google Play Store today.

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX): Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixGroup.com or call 210-260-3125.

