The rising incidence of breast cancer and strong research funding are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Breast cancer accounted for the second largest number of cancer cases diagnosed. The global death rates due to breast cancer are expected to increase by approximately 58% between 2018 and 2040. Some of the risk factors for cancer include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, poor dietary habits, and high body mass index. The risk of breast cancer also rises with age. These factors are driving the demand for breast reconstruction products to restore the natural shape and appearance of breasts post mastectomy, lumpectomy, or other procedures. Thus, the rising incidence of breast cancer is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Breast Reconstruction Market Companies:

Allergan Plc

Allergan Plc is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under various segments such as US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. The company offers Breast implants and Tissue expanders.

CEREPLAS

CEREPLAS is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: Breast implants, Garments, Dressings, and Lipomatic. The company offers CEREFORM breast implants.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is headquartered in France and has a single reportable and operating segment structure. The company offers products such as Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Round.

GC Aesthetics Inc.

GC Aesthetics Inc. is headquartered in Costa Rica and offers products through the following business segments: IMPLEO, CoGEL, Round Collection, The Matrix, CURVEO, and Silgel. The company offers products such as IMPLEO, CoGel, The Round Collection, and The Matrix.

Groupe SEBBIN SAS

Groupe SEBBIN SAS is headquartered in Ireland and offers products such as Acellular matrix, Custom-made implants, Lipofilling, breast implants, calf implants, and Nasal stent as well as surgical Instruments. The company also offers Breast implants and Tissue expanders.

Breast Reconstruction Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Breast implants

Tissue expanders

Breast Reconstruction Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

