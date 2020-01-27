New York state has chosen Zinc8's zinc-air battery to demonstrate the technology's viability over a three-year period in a 100 kW/1 MWh storage system.From pv magazine USA. New York state has signed a deal to procure a new 100 kW/1 MWh zinc-air battery from Canadian company Zinc8 Energy Storage. The energy storage facility will be installed behind-the-meter in an undetermined western New York site that can benefit from the hardware - such as a "municipal building or a building on a college campus or university." Zinc8's CEO sees this system as being potentially upgraded to 1 MW in power over ...

