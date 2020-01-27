Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports Higher Earnings For 2019

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company earned $1,219,000 (or $0.43 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to $1,143,000 (or $0.40 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company earned $4,736,000(or $1.66 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 and $4,345,000 (or $1.52 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. Fourth quarter earnings increased 6.65% and full year earnings increased 9.00%.

The Company's annualized return on average assets for 2019 rose to 1.12%. Fourth quarter tax equivalent net interest margin at 4.13% was indicative of the Company's very successful administration of balance sheet optionality relative to emerging financial market conditions. Asset quality metrics remained outstanding across-the-board. The effective tax rate for 2019 was only 10.62%. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at year-end 2019 were all exceedingly strong at 20.80%, 21.32%, 13.26% and 20.80% respectively. Low cost liquidity sources remained ample as evidenced by the Company's appropriately sized AFS bond portfolio's extensive net unrealized market value gains which represented 6.92% of book value at year-end 2019. All of the aforementioned financial diagnostics favorably compare to prevailing banking industry norms and are reflective of Commercial National Financial Corporation's admirable safety and soundness over an extended number of years.

Cash dividends paid per share in 2019 reached a new all-time record high of $2.54. Dividends paid during 2019 included four regular quarterly payments of $0.26 per share plus a special $1.00 per share dividend and a special $0.50 per share dividend. The Company's cash dividend payouts to shareholders were fully supported by current year earnings in conjunction with undistributed earnings from 2018 and 2017. Total cash dividends paid in 2019 constituted a $7,267,000 return of capital to the Company's shareholders. The Company's underlying core earnings together with its substantial capital provide the capacity to maintain the regular $0.26 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. As circumstances allow, special extra cash dividends will continue to be periodically considered by the Board of Directors.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 476,175 shares, or 16.64% on December 31, 2019.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2019, the Company employed 98 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-six (46) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty-seven (37) employees are full-time and nine (9) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31 December 31 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,510 $ 5,642 Interest bearing deposits with banks 47 59 Total cash and cash equivalents 4,557 5,701 Securities available for sale 150,838 159,741 Restricted investments in bank stock 899 1,411 Loans 238,407 227,747 Allowance for loan losses (1,374 ) (1,349 ) Net loans 237,033 226,398 Premises and equipment 3,262 2,800 Investment in Life Insurance 20,310 19,767 Other assets 2,675 3,808 Total assets $ 419,574 $ 419,626 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 133,362 $ 128,437 Interest bearing 198,986 197,482 Total deposits 332,348 325,919 Short-term borrowings 20,200 32,822 Other liabilities 4,102 1,351 Total liabilities 356,650 360,092 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2019 and 2018. 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 60,554 63,085 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,714 1,793 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2019 and 2018 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 62,924 59,534 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 419,574 $ 419,626

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31 Ended December 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans 2,690 2,509 $ 10,520 $ 9,391 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,041 1,089 4,183 4,323 Exempt from federal income taxes 429 523 1,997 2,098 Other 25 26 116 77 Total Interest income 4,185 4,147 16,816 15,889 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 179 200 749 573 Interest on short-term borrowings 149 234 837 618 Total Interest expense 328 434 1,586 1,191 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,857 3,713 15,230 14,698 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,857 3,713 15,230 14,698 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 337 311 1,429 1,306 Service charges on deposit accounts 184 189 724 736 Net Security gains/losses 75 - 68 (11 ) Gain on sale of OREO - - 4 - Income from investment in life insurance 130 127 510 505 Other income 31 43 163 213 Total other operating income 757 670 2,898 2,749 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,911 1,852 7,552 7,273 Net occupancy expense 179 221 799 860 Furniture and equipment 104 120 413 489 Pennsylvania shares tax 143 142 569 554 Legal and professional 121 133 396 456 FDIC Insurance expense - 29 56 113 Other expenses 759 745 3,044 3,002 Total other operating expenses 3,217 3,242 12,829 12,747 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,397 1,141 5,299 4,700 Income tax (benefit) expense 178 (2 ) 563 355 Net income $ 1,219 $ 1,143 $ 4,736 $ 4,345 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share 0.43 0.40 1.66 1.52

