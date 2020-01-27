Dr. Alfred Sparman Announces the Closing of His Academic Scholarship Campaign

As an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Alfred Sparman understands the importance of obtaining a post-secondary education. With the rising cost of tuition, he is proud to lend financial support to those looking to fulfill their long-term career objectives.

BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Prominent physician, Dr. Alfred Sparman is excited to announce that he has selected three recipients of his Academic Scholarship Campaign with funding valued at both $2,000 and $1,000 USD.

Applicants were required to compose a 500-word essay detailing why they selected their chosen field of study and how they plan to cultivate positive change in their area of expertise. Candidates were also asked to submit proof of enrollment to an accredited post-secondary institution in the U.S., Canada, or Barbados.

Dr. Alfred Sparman hopes that his scholarship contribution will help to minimize the financial stress that comes with receiving an education and wishes all winners the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Additionally, he would like to thank everyone who applied, as there was an extensive list of deserving applicants.

For more information on the details of the Scholarship Program please visit https://www.alfredsparmanscholarship.com

About Dr. Alfred Sparman

Dr. Alfred Sparman is an American trained, highly experienced physician, whose primary objective is to provide advanced cardiac care. Having been trained by some of the best cardiologists in the country, he eventually relocated to Barbados with the hopes of implementing a top-quality treatment center in the area. In 2001, he founded The Sparman Clinic, where he specializes in angioplasty and the implementation of cardiac devices. Dr. Sparman values the well-being of his patients and works diligently to provide innovative surgical solutions.

For more information on his practice visit his professional website at https://www.alfred-sparman.com/

Contact Information

Dr. Alfred Sparman

Email: apply@alfredsparmanscholarship.com

SOURCE: Dr. Alfred Sparman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574182/Dr-Alfred-Sparman-Announces-the-Closing-of-His-Academic-Scholarship-Campaign