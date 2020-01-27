A confident trading update from Town Centre Securities (TCS) points to a stable financial performance, supported by robust operational metrics, across its increasingly diversified regional commercial property portfolio. Against the backdrop of a challenging retail sector, and the economic and political uncertainty of recent months, we view this positively, justifying the recent share price strength. We make no changes to our forecasts and will review these with the interim results due 26 February.

