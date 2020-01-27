The global moist wound dressings market is poised to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 134-page report with TOC on "Moist Wound Dressings Market Analysis Report by Product (Foam dressings, Hydrocolloid dressings, Alginate dressings, Film dressings, Hydrogel dressings and Others), and Geographic segmentation (Asia, Europe, North America and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the launch of novel products. In addition, the advances in moist wound dressing technologies are anticipated to boost the growth of the moist wound dressings market.

The need for novel products for the management and care of acute and chronic wounds is increasing due to the rising prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. Vendors are introducing products with higher safety and efficacy with the help of advanced technologies. For instance, Vomaris Innovations Inc. announced the launch of new post-surgical wound dressing with the name of Procellera FlexEFit. This antibacterial wound dressing product employs a novel Link Build design technology. Similarly, Avery Dennison Medical launched a diverse range of eight new adhesive medical materials and private label wound care solutions. Such wound care solutions promote an optimal moist wound healing environment. Thus, the launch of novel products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Moist Wound Dressings MarketCompanies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers 3M Tegaderm Hydrocolloid Dressing and 3M Tegaderm High Performance Foam Adhesive Dressing.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products such as Askina Foam and Askina DresSil Border Lite. Askina Foam is a two layered non-adherent dressing, whereas, Askina DresSil Border Lite is a sterile, skin-colored wound dressing.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers Kendall Calcium Alginate Dressings, Kendall Foam Dressings, and Kendall Alginate Hydrocolloid Dressings.

Coloplast AS

Coloplast AS is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business segments: Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound Skin Care. The company offers Biatain Ag Non-Adhesive and Biatain Alginate.

ConvaTec Group Plc

ConvaTec Group Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence and Critical Care, and Infusion Devices. The company offers Kaltostat Alginate Dressing, AQUACEL Ag SURGICAL Cover Dressing, and DuoDERM CGF Sterile Dressing.

Moist Wound Dressings Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Foam dressings

Hydrocolloid dressings

Alginate dressings

Film dressings

Hydrogel dressings

Others

Moist Wound Dressings Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

