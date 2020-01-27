The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

27 January 2020

Following a General Meeting of the Company held today, the Board is pleased to announce that the resolution put to Shareholders was passed on a show of hands.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Special Resolution THAT the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to make one or more market purchases (within the meaning of section 693 (4) of the Act) of ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company either for retention as treasury shares for future reissue, resale, transfer or for cancellation. 15,560,677 99.96% 5,972 0.04% 15,566,649 831

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

At the date and time of the General Meeting the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 40,878,780.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at http://www.biotechgt.com/

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Circular dated 10 January 2020 (the "Circular"), which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, http://www.biotechgt.com/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. The special business resolution will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, bear the meanings given to them in the Circular.

