4 th quarter revenues of 405.5 million, up 8.4% and up 8.5% like-for-like Good performance in France: €185.7 million, up 4.1% Strong international growth: €219.8 million, up 12.4% and up 12.7% like-for-like

Full-year 2019 revenues of €1,534.2 million, up 8.8% and up 10.0% like-for-like

ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnémo: IDL) (Paris:IDL) one of the European leaders in contract logistics, announces today its sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

Eric Hémar, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, commented: « ID Logistics achieves a new dynamic year due to numerous start-ups. Year after year, our European footprint is confirmed, particularly in Spain but also in Germany, Benelux and Poland. A new feature in 2019 is that in December we recorded our first sales in the United States following the acquisition of the activities of Jagged Peak.».

Revenues (€ million) 2019 2018 % change Like-for-like

change Fourth quarter France 185.7 178.4 +4.1% +4.1% International 219.8 195.6 +12.4% +12.7% Total 405.5 374.0 +8.4% +8.5% Full year France 714.7 685.6 +4.2% +4.2% International 819.5 724.7 +13.1% +15.5% Total 1 534.2 1 410.3 +8.8% +10.0%

GOOD GROWTH MOMENTUM MAINTAINED IN Q4 2019

During the 4th quarter of 2019, ID Logistics continued to grow at a sustained pace to reach sales of €405.5 million, up +8.4% and +8.5% on a like-for-like basis.

In France , ID Logistics recorded a 4.1% increase in sales to €185.7 million during the past quarter. The context related to the pension reform project had a limited impact on sales in France in December, as teams were heavily committed to serving customers despite the operational difficulties encountered.

, ID Logistics recorded a 4.1% increase in sales to €185.7 million during the past quarter. The context related to the pension reform project had a limited impact on sales in France in December, as teams were heavily committed to serving customers despite the operational difficulties encountered. International revenuescontinued to grow at a very brisk pace, up 12.4% and up 12.7% like-for-like, to reach €219.8 million. Exchange rates had a favorable overall effect over the quarter, while the effect of acquisitions and disposals in Group structure includes the end of operations in South Africa in September 2019 and the consolidation of the Jagged Peak activities in the United States in December 2019. International performance continued to be driven mainly by Europe during the quarter.

As a result, ID Logistics posted a sharp increase in 2019 sales, up 8.8% and 10.0% like-for-like to €1,534.2 million. This growth is the result of the 21 new contracts registered in 2019 and the full-year effect of the 16 start-ups in 2018. In 2019, the most growing business sector was again e-commerce, which, including the acquisition of Jagged Peak in the United States, now accounts for 20% of ID Logistics' sales.

NEW BUSINESS

ID Logistics kept up the pace of its business development during the fourth quarter of 2019 by responding to various calls for tenders. The new contracts won by the Group include:

In France , ID Logistics signs its first contract with one of Europe's leading retailers LIDL. This new client has trusted ID Logistics for the opening of its 3rd platform for managing the return flow of non-food products. This 47,000 m² platform will have around 90 employees. ID Logistics integrates all of the LIDL tracking issues. In particular, the platform will be mechanized with a sorter for the reception and sorting of goods.

, ID Logistics signs its first contract with one of Europe's leading retailers LIDL. This new client has trusted ID Logistics for the opening of its 3rd platform for managing the return flow of non-food products. This 47,000 m² platform will have around 90 employees. ID Logistics integrates all of the LIDL tracking issues. In particular, the platform will be mechanized with a sorter for the reception and sorting of goods. In the Netherlands , ID Logistics will manage the warehousing and transport activities for Intratuin, market leader in retail for gardening, home and pet products. The new built-to-suit warehouse of 23,000 m² will be located in Den Bosch for a start-up in October 2020. A team of 55 employees will prepare orders for the 70 stores in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

, ID Logistics will manage the warehousing and transport activities for Intratuin, market leader in retail for gardening, home and pet products. The new built-to-suit warehouse of 23,000 m² will be located in Den Bosch for a start-up in October 2020. A team of 55 employees will prepare orders for the 70 stores in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. In Poland, starting from February 2020, ID Logistics is going to manage the biggest central warehouse of PepsiCo in Poland located in Mszczonów (central Poland). Snacks beverages of PepsiCo will be supplied from PepsiCo factories and distributed to supermarkets and hypermarkets in Poland. ID Logistics will use innovative solutions in this 58,000 sqm warehouse as Put-To-Light picking, Automated Guided Reach Trucks and Automatic Filling Line. 200 people will take care of stock flows, co-packing, and transport.

OUTLOOK

The full integration of Jagged Peak as well as continued organic growth in its historical markets lead ID Logistics to expect a new year of dynamic growth in 2020.

NEXT REPORT: Publication of 2019 Full-Year results on 17 March 2020 after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development.

ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

APPENDIX

Like-for-like change

Changes in revenue on a like-for-like basis reflect ID Logistics' organic performance excluding the impact of:

acquisitions and disposals: the revenue contribution of companies acquired during the period is excluded from the same period, and the revenue contribution made by companies sold during the previous period is also excluded from that period;

changes in the applicable accounting principles;

changes in exchange rates by calculating the revenues in the various periods based on identical exchange rates, so that the reported figures for the previous period are translated using the exchange rates for the current period.

Reconciliation of reported revenues to revenues on a like-for-like basis

in €m 2018 Effects of

acquisitions

and disposals Effects of

exchange rate

fluctuations Effects of

adoption of

IAS 29* like-for-like

change 2019 4th quarter 374.0 -1.5% +0.7% +0.7% +8.5% 405.5 12 months 1,410.3 -0.6% -0.5% -0.1% +10.0% 1,534.2

* Accounting treatment for hyperinflationary in Argentina

