The Red Flag Group publishes the top five integrity risks in 2020

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Flag Group, a leading compliance technology and due diligence firm, today released its latest guide for helping organisations identify the top five integrity risks that are likely to be hiding in their supply chains.

The newly-published whitepaper, entitled 'Top Five Integrity Risks', provides practical tips for establishing an integrity risk assessment programme to help companies consider integrity and compliance challenges that can have a significant business impact.

While the risk of engaging integrity-challenged third parties is more public than ever before, many companies still fail to consider the social and environmental integrity challenges that can lead to serious reputational and business consequences.

Rich Hoffecker, Product Director at The Red Flag Group and co-author of the whitepaper, said, 'Risk detection is no longer a check-the-box process; it involves a combination of techniques and technologies to match. The initial starting point to knowing your suppliers is understanding how they operate, the work they do for you, the common risks that they have, and how such risks may affect you. As such, you need to understand them just as you do your own business. Understanding your suppliers will help you to ascertain your risk exposure, identify potential risks and impact, and prioritise risks based on your tolerance.'

The Red Flag Group has been helping global companies identify and deal with risks for almost 15 years.

According to the firm's CEO and Chairman, Scott Lane, 'Knowing who you are doing business with is absolutely key for any company operating in a global business. You are, and you will be, held responsible for the companies and people that you engage with. Like it or not, your customers, your regulators and your investors expect you to be constantly checking for red flags and dealing with them before they become an issue.'

The full whitepaper can be downloaded at https://insights.redflaggroup.com/whitepapers/top-5-integrity-risks.

About The Red Flag Group

The Red Flag Group helps companies select the best customers, suppliers and business partners by providing data, intelligence and rating solutions across all industries and countries. We believe that organisations recognise their critical role in ending corruption, money laundering, and child and forced labour with a commitment to the highest standards of ethics, compliance and social governance to make a significant contribution in society. For more information, go to http://www.redflaggroup.com.

