PR Newswire
27.01.2020 | 17:52
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 27

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a first interim dividend of 1.51p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020.

The dividend will be paid on 6 March 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 February 2020. The ex dividend date is 6 February 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)

27 January 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire