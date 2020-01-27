Anzeige
OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF LUCAS TOUSART TO HERTHA BERLIN

Olympique Lyonnais has agreed to transfer Lucas Tousart to Hertha Berlin for €25 million. The U-21 international midfielder will nevertheless remain with OL on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Lucas Tousart arrived at Olympique Lyonnais at the age of 18 and joined the professional squad in 2015/16, with which he has since appeared in 155 matches, including 30 Champions League matches, and scored five goals.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to be able to count on Lucas until May and hopes he will contribute to the success of the club during the second half of the season, as it continues to compete in all four competitions.

© 2020 Actusnews Wire