SES-IMAGOTAG: Leading scandinavian retailer Rema 1000 selects SES-imagotag for a chain-wide 650+ stores roll-out

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that the Norwegian discount food retailer REMA 1000 has chosen SES-imagotag, and its regional partner Visma Exso, to install its VUSION Retail IoT Cloud solution in more than 650 stores.

REMA 1000 Norway accounts for nearly a quarter of total grocery sales in Norway and is a part of Reitangruppen, one of the leading Nordic food retailers with stores in Scandinavia and the Baltics.

The Norwegian retailer has opted to deploy VUSION smart labels in all sections of its stores, due to the solution's technological advance, competitiveness and scalability. REMA 1000 will use the VUSION Cloud software platform to ensure improved operational efficiency and enhanced in-store customer experience. Moreover, the seamless integration of VUSION with the existing network infrastructure provided by Aruba, was another key factor for REMA 1000 in their selection process.

Kim Fagerli, CFO from REMA 1000 said: "Our continued success as a leading retailer in a highly competitive market depends on us remaining agile and responsive to customers, and on us delivering unbeatable value. We chose SES-imagotag because they were able to offer an easy to operate solution which slots in seamlessly to our existing network and no extra infrastructure investment is required. The hardware is easy to install and easy to maintain and is supported by cloud-based software with open APIs that integrates perfectly with other systems that we operate. It also offers us attractive opportunities to add functionality and scale over time."

Lars Kølendorf, Senior Director Solutions EMEA, Aruba, added: "This contract between REMA 1000, a valued customer of us, and SES-imagotag highlights the relevance of our alliance and joint R&D efforts. By turning each in-store Aruba access point into an interface for VUSION labels, both our companies allow retailers like REMA 1000 to deploy ESLs and have access to a wide range of software services that benefit both shoppers and store assistants, at a very low infrastructure cost."

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP Sales EMEA of SES-imagotag, concluded: "It is particularly exciting for us to see REMA 1000 selecting us, following an exhaustive evaluation of the other ESL options on the market. This win is also strategically important as it further cements our position as a major supplier of ESL and cloud based IoT solutions in the Nordic region. It is a further testament to the growing recognition of the value of our VUSION Cloud based IoT solutions for retailers seeking to maintain their competitive edge in a tough and demanding consumer environment."

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

