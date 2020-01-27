Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jan-2020 / 18:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 January 2020 **************** Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Transaction in own shares DMGT announces that on 27 January 2020 it transferred 230,518 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of Treasury at a price of GBP7.94 per share to match obligations to provide shares to option holders of its RMS subsidiary who had acquired them as a result of exercising their options under its stock option plan. Simultaneous with the transfer out of Treasury of these shares, DMGT has acquired from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited 230,518 A Shares at a price of GBP7.94. The shares purchased will be held in Treasury. Following these transfers the total number of A Shares held in Treasury is 4,466,393 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as Treasury shares) is 210,446,934. Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44(0)20 3615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London, W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: POS TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 42955 EQS News ID: 961981 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=961981&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

