Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYCY ISIN: CA31810L1085 Ticker-Symbol: 2FO 
Tradegate
27.01.20
17:37 Uhr
0,354 Euro
-0,008
-2,21 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIORE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIORE GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,344
0,372
19:39
0,342
0,368
18:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIORE GOLD
FIORE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIORE GOLD LTD0,354-2,21 %