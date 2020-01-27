Web Presence: Ravi Mallela: From Medical School to Dream Job Selling Exotic Automobiles

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Ravi Mallela isn't your typical car salesman. Ravi studied Psychology and Sociology at Rutgers University and then attended medical school for 2 years at St. George's University School of Medicine. While studying for his board exams, Ravi Mallela got into the car business just to have some extra spending money. Unexpectedly, selling cars came very naturally to Ravi and he started to really love the process - and within a few months, he was offered a position selling Mercedes-Benz.

Early in Ravi Mallela's career, he mapped out over a thousand physician practices in geographic proximity to both his home and work. Ravi then presented lease programs to those physicians, effectively taking the pharmaceutical sales model and applying it to the car business. Ravi's career progressed profoundly as a result, as he worked for high volume dealers in New Jersey before receiving an offer from the corporately owned flagship of the United States, Mercedes-Benz Manhattan. Ravi has attained the highest level of certification from Mercedes-Benz USA and is Master Certified. He was also an AMG Product Specialist, and "put his money where his mouth is" and has owned 4 AMG models to date - most recently a Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG.

After over a decade of tenure selling Mercedes-Benz, Ravi Mallela was offered a position with Manhattan Motorcars in New York City as their Sales Executive and was given the scope and ability to sell any and all cars within their exclusive portfolio. Manhattan Motorcars is one of the most prestigious dealers in the United States, if not the world - catering to captains of industry, politicians, movie stars, sports athletes, and musicians. Brands that Ravi sells within the Manhattan Motorcars factory authorized portfolio are: Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Lotus, Rimac, Glickenhaus, SSC, and BAC.

In addition, Ravi Mallela has built up a prolific Instagram following on his IG page @the.car.czar - almost 30,000 followers! Ravi features exotic supercars/hypercars and ultra-luxury vehicles along with some shots of special watches that he owns and some random pictures of family and friends. Each and every picture on Ravi's IG page was taken by him - with absolutely no screenshots, as many other Instagram pages have. Automotive photography is one of his hobbies, along with billiards - specifically playing 9-ball. Ravi also loves to cook authentic South Indian food, and boasts that he can cook almost as good as any Telugu aunty out there!

But cars have always been Ravi's passion, ever since he was a young boy. Much of what Ravi studied in school was merely for a grade and to make his parents proud; being raised in a South Indian family of physicians. Ravi's late father was a physician and his mother is a retired registered nurse, and his younger sister is a physician - many of his cousins are physicians, as well - you can almost say that he was being bred to be one. One of Ravi Mallela's mottos is: "God is my Provider", and says he is extremely blessed by God to be in a business that he's passionate about - as most people don't have that privilege. Ravi Mallela just really loves cars and absolutely loves selling them - a true "car guy", pure and simple…

