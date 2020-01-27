Web Presence: Parent Company of Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse, Fresh & Co., Hires National Floors Direct to Install & Maintain Flooring at Over 50 Locations

ASTORIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / Fresh & Co. is a New York-based restaurant and meal delivery service with a farm-to-table philosophy and community mindset. The family-owned company, with more than 50 locations in New York City and Westchester, New York, recently awarded National Floors Direct, one of the East Coast's largest flooring providers, an exclusive contract to install and maintain all Fresh & Co. locations, including Fresh & Co., Cafe Metro, Create Ditmars, Kyma in Hudson Yards, Kyma Flatiron, and Elea Upper West Side.

Fresh & Co. CEO George Tenedios was quoted as being excited about the opportunity to work with National Floors Direct, as both companies - in addition to being mainstays in the New York City area - share similar ideals and look to benefit from each other's mutual plans for aggressive growth throughout the North East.

Fresh & Co.'s mission, per the company website, is to "create fresh, creative and healthy meals that excite the mind, heart, and palate. Our menu, farm, local partners and community roots are what makes us different...We are committed to connecting people to real food."

The company has its own farm on Long Island and partners with local farmers to bring fresh, hyper-local and seasonal produce to the people in their restaurants and cafes and through their home delivery service. Since its inception in 2010, Fresh & Co. has become one of New York's biggest and most beloved food service providers.

Similarly, National Floors Direct, a direct-to-consumer carpet and flooring specialty service, "Brings the Store to Your Door." The team offers white-glove service and visits clients' homes or businesses with samples from their extensive catalog packed with products from the world's leading brands. Guaranteeing the lowest price in the industry by 15% or more, National Floors Direct cuts out the middle man by connecting consumers with high-quality products straight from the supplier. They also go the extra mile to provide prompt installation and ongoing customer care.

National Floors Direct works with residential and commercial clients and has been involved in several other major New York City projects, including restoring the flooring at Canal Street Market in SoHo. National Floors Direct also won a contract with the esteemed New York City developer HCRE to be the exclusive floor-covering provider for all of HCRE's NYC buildings. This includes prime locations in SoHo, Chinatown, and LES, as well as Flushing, Queens, where HCRE is currently developing a 300,000 square-foot space.

Learn more about National Floors Direct here: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com, or learn more about Fresh & Co. here: http://www.freshandco.com/

