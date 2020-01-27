Web Presence: NeuroPsychiatric Hospital Announces Opening in Phoenix

Neurological hospital opens medical center to help patients with complex medical and neurological conditions.

BREMEN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2020 / NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals, LLC ("NPH") is pleased to announce the development of a new location opening in Phoenix, Arizona to be opened in late Spring 2020. The hospital will serve patients with complex medical and neuropsychiatric conditions in the greater Phoenix area.

"I'm thrilled that we are expanding our medical and neuropsychiatric services to the Phoenix area," said NPH's Founder and Chairman, Cameron Gilbert, Ph.D. "We take pride in focusing on the health and clinical needs of our patients. We look forward to serving the people of Phoenix, especially those suffering with complex psychiatric and medical/neurological conditions."

NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals are a system of hospitals that specialize in the treatment of patients who have serious acute psychiatric events combined with medical and/or neurological disorders such as a mood disorder with uncontrolled diabetes and/or Autism. NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals are the intersection of psychiatry and internal medicine and have been serving patients for over 13 years.

Medical Director Kashif Janjua, MD stated that "our patients typically come from emergency departments requiring psychiatric treatment by a complete behavioral team, psychiatry, and full-time internal medicine. Our patients typically cannot be treated in community acute care hospitals due to such issues of psychosis and dangerousness to self and others. Nor can they be treated in most behavioral hospitals due to acute medical needs such as wound management, diabetes, autism, dementia, cardiovascular illnesses and more".

"Our unique patients require full-time treatment from both medical specialties and belong to an excessively growing population of patients with little or no treatment options," said Dr. Cameron Gilbert. "Their diseases are not isolated to any class of individuals and equally affect the lives of any societal group of patients and families. At NPH, we take great care and consideration for the overlap of medications and symptoms for those suffering from multiple psychiatric disorders and medical issues. "

NPH plans to expand throughout the U.S. to provide state-of-the-art patient care for individuals suffering from complex medical and behavioral conditions.

About NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals

NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals specializes in providing care for patients with complex medical, behavioral and neuropsychiatric issues. Founded in 2006 by Cameron Gilbert, Ph.D., NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals utilizes an integrated healthcare model at each of its hospitals. Interdisciplinary teams consisting of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals ensure that all patient conditions are addressed to "better heal the body and the mind." NPH currently operates four facilities in the Midwest and has announced plans to soon open hospitals in Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit www.NeuroPsychiatricHospitals.net.

