Acquisition expands Merkle's capabilities in marketing automation and demand generation

Dentsu Aegis Network today announces the acquisition of Digital Pi, a leading digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services in the business-to-business (B2B) sector. The company will join Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, as an extension of its B2B business.

Digital Pi's marketing technology expertise and data-driven services support Merkle's strategic plans in several key areas including its people-based marketing and enterprise solutions. Digital Pi's core capabilities in marketing automation and campaign operations, coupled with its leading Adobe Marketo skills, expand Merkle's highly personalized and integrated solutions for omni-channel engagement. Through this acquisition, Merkle boosts its data, technology, and audience skills, creating a fundamental cornerstone of B2B agency solutions.

"Merkle is the ideal partner for us. Digital Pi brings industry-leading marketing automation consulting expertise and a proven track record of helping hundreds of Adobe Marketo Engage customers to achieve success," said Ryan Vong, founder and chief executive officer of Digital Pi. "Merkle has a large client base seeking expert help to maximize their return on investment in marketing automation, so we see this as a great business fit for both companies, and just as important, a great cultural fit for stakeholders. I look forward to this next phase of Digital Pi's growth with Merkle."

Digital Pi was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company's 50 employees will join Merkle, and Vong will report directly to Michael McLaren, Global CEO, Merkle B2B Group.

"2020 will be a year of continued growth for Merkle, and Digital Pi will be a key player in our expansion throughout the new decade," said Craig Dempster, president, Merkle Americas. "We are dedicated to constantly growing each of our dedicated industry sectors and ensuring that our clients are receiving best-in-class service. Digital Pi's B2B consulting capabilities will strengthen our existing relationships and open doors to new opportunities for Merkle."

Merkle continues to grow globally, with three acquisitions in the past 12 months, and the addition of more than 2,200 employees globally.

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 47,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,400+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network.

About Digital Pi

Digital Pi is a leading full-service B2B digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services that help companies get the most value from their investment in Marketo Engage and integrated technologies. Digital Pi defined the widely adopted Digital Pi Gold Standard framework, a blueprint for achieving measurable and repeatable marketing with Adobe Engage. Founded in 2013, Digital Pi has helped hundreds of companies from mid-market to enterprise get more from their investment in marketing technology. To learn more about Digital Pi, visit www.digitalpi.com.

