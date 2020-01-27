Colgate Launches Smile for Good Toothpaste With a New Level of Ingredient Transparency and a First-of-its-kind Recyclable Tube

This industry-first new toothpaste lists and explains each ingredient and its purpose on the front of the pack

Packaged in the first tube recognised as recyclable by RecyClass

Colgate-Palmolive is sharing its tube technology with competitors to help ensure that all toothpaste tubes meet third-party recycling requirements

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Colgate launches a ground-breaking new toothpaste called Smile for Good that contains a minimal number of ingredients and, in an industry first, lists each ingredient and clearly explains its purpose on the front of the pack. The toothpaste is packaged in Colgate's first-of-its kind recyclable plastic tube.

Everything you need, nothing you don't

There is a great deal of confusion surrounding the ingredients that make up toothpaste and the purpose each serves. With nearly three quarters (74%) of consumers more[1] and more invested in the impact that products have both on the planet and their health, Colgate's Smile for Good Toothpaste sets a new precedent by explaining the purpose of each ingredient in simple language so consumers can make an informed decision.

The ingredients contained within the paste are 99.7% natural and purposefully selected to make the paste optimal for everyday protection. There are currently two variants - Smile for Good Protection and Smile for Good Whitening, with baking soda known for its whitening properties.

Furthermore, the product is SLS Free and has been certified by the Vegan Society, the FSC, and EcoCert, meaning the formula is responsibly made and most of the components are derived from natural sources.

A category-first - the recyclable tube

Almost two thirds of people are not aware that you cannot recycle toothpaste tubes[1]. Most of today's toothpaste tubes are made from sheets of plastic laminate - usually a combination of different plastics - sandwiched around a thin layer of aluminium. The mix of materials makes it impossible to recycle through conventional methods. Smile for Good changes this, using High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), the plastic used to make milk jugs and other plastic bottles that is already widely recycled.

Having previously thought HDPE was too rigid to create a squeezable toothpaste tube, Colgate engineers figured out how to combine different grades and thicknesses of HDPE laminate into a tube that meets recycling standards, while protecting the product and holding up to the demands of high-speed production, all while remaining comfortably squeezable. The tube has recently received recognition from APR (The Association of Plastic Recyclers) and RecyClass (an initiative that works on improving recyclability of packaging) which sets recyclability standards for North America and Europe respectively. Colgate has also engaged with packaging and recycling stakeholders to build awareness and acceptance of the "ready-to-recycle" tube.

Building on ongoing efforts to help people make small, sustainable changes for the better, including the launch of the Colgate Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush and TerraCycle partnership, Smile for Good is a way Colgate is improving the sustainability profile of its products to help achieve its aim of 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.

Toothpaste alone accounts for an estimated 20 billion tubes annually around the world, and so Colgate is sharing its innovative technology with competitors as part of its commitment to transform one of the most widely used forms of plastic packaging that up until now could not be recycled.

Noel Wallace, Chief Executive Officer and President of Colgate-Palmolive commented: "Colgate wants to make tubes a part of the circular economy by keeping this plastic productive and eliminating waste. If we can standardise recyclable tubes among all companies, we all win. We want all toothpaste tubes -- and eventually all kinds of tubes -- to meet the same third-party recycling standards that we've achieved. We can align on these common standards for tubes and still compete with what's inside them."

Mr. Wallace said the decision to freely share the tube technology aligns with the company's values and sustainability goals. It also contributes to its ongoing work supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The Foundation's mission is to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.



Notes to Editors

The Colgate Smile for Good Toothpaste is available to purchase from the following retailers, from January: Sainsbury's, Boots, Superdrug, Wilko, Waitrose, Ocado and Amazon, and from February in Tesco and Morrisons.

smile for good

Everything you need, nothing you don't*

PROTECTION VARIANT

Water - blends everything together

Fluoride - protects from cavities

Silica - cleans & polishes teeth

Glycerin - prevents the paste from drying out

Xylitol & Aroma - makes the paste taste fresh

Cellulose Gum - gives the right consistency

Lauryl Glucoside & Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate - foams to reach teeth all around

WHITENING VARIANT

Water - blends everything together

Fluoride - protects from cavities

Silica** - cleans & polishes teeth

Glycerin - prevents the paste from drying out

Xylitol & Aroma - makes the paste taste fresh

Cellulose Gum - gives the right consistency

Lauryl Glucoside & Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate - foams to reach teeth all around

Baking Soda - known for its whitening effect

*We commit to be open and transparent to empower you to make an informed decision. This formula is responsibly made and the ingredients provide an optimal everyday protection. We believe this is everything you need and nothing you don't.

**This variant includes High Cleaning Silica which helps restoring the natural whiteness of your teeth

To learn more, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com/responsibly-made

Reference:

[1] Colgate-Palmolive, The Conscious Consumer survey, July 2019, Base: n= 800 UK respondents

