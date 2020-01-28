Dubai, UAE to Host 2020 Middle East Edition of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky(R)

Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and DHL to lead at Leadership, Diversity & Inclusion summit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women will be held in Dubai, UAE on April 19, 2020, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd confirmed today. AMCHAM Dubai, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and French Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates are the official industry partners for the summit. Early sponsors are Coca-Cola as a World Sponsor, Fine Hygienic Holding as a Platinum Sponsor and Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and DHL as Silver sponsors. The move to bring the summit back to Dubai, UAE has been inspired by the UAE's commitment to gender diversity. Sponsorship and delegate plans are now open at www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

The 2020 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky is an important pillar of the 2020 World Tour of the summit to the USA, Australia-New Zealand, India, Middle East, Europe, China and Singapore. This one day forum features best practices for success, leadership and diversity & inclusion (especially gender diversity) across industries. Participating Companies can access cutting-edge knowledge to inspire and enable their leaders and enhance the leadership skills of their leaders at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs.

Liz Beneski, Executive Director , AmCham Abu Dhabi commented, "AmCham Abu Dhabi has always been a strong supporter of gender diversity. Our Women in Business Committee's mission is to empower women to be leaders in their fields, and to promote their participation in business. AmCham Abu Dhabi is glad to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky and support gender diversity which is a key business priority for the Middle East region and for our corporate members."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, "In 2018 we joined the Break the ceiling touch the sky movement via a partnership with the summit in the Middle East and in Singapore. Inspired by the many sharings of success on gender diversity in particular, we have made rapid progress, going from zero women leaders on our Executive team to over 30% in under six months. Since then we have step-changed our business results. Learning and sharing across industries on Diversity & Inclusion is a critical part of our game plan for success and we are proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the 2020 Middle East Edition of the summit."

Elaine Bowers Coventry, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, shared, "Diversity & Inclusion is at the heart of our business. We aim to mirror the rich diversity of the marketplace we serve and be recognized for our leadership in Diversity, Inclusion and Fairness in all aspects of our business, including Workplace, Marketplace, Supplier and Community. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honoured to be a World sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky since 2018 (and a founder sponsor since 2015). The summit gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Commented Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Director and GM" MENAP, Reckitt Benckiser "At RB, we actively seek to integrate diversity into our business. This is for us the most obvious continuing enabler to unlock the full potential of our people, our brands and our businesses. We believe this integral to be able to provide innovative solutions to our consumers, and positive impact in the communities we operate in. Gender diversity in particular is a stated priority for our Company and we are delighted to be one of the leading industry voices in enabling the advancement of gender diversity in the Middle East. This is important to our customers and our employees and to every one of us at RB."

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit:

"Break the ceiling touch the sky is a unique opportunity for Companies in the Middle East to learn from the best of the best on diversity & inclusion (especially gender diversity, a big priority for the Middle East), and unlock the full potential of their leaders and positively impact their businesses."

