Stockholm, January 28, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Zwipe AS's shares (short name: ZWIPE) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Zwipe belongs to the Industrial sector and is the 1st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Zwipe is also listed on the Oslo Børs Merkur Market. Founded in 2009, Zwipe is a technology company specialized in developing biometric authentication solutions that combine the security of biometrics with the convenience of contactless. The company's ambition is to revolutionize the use of technology in building trust between people and systems. While Zwipe's technology can be implemented in a wide range of applications, the company's current focus areas are payment cards, access control cards and identification credentials or badges. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has an additional office in Colorado Springs, USA. "The listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market marks a milestone for Zwipe, one year after we listed on Merkur Market. We are excited that Zwipe will be trading in Stockholm, close to the majority of our shareholders," said André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe. "Nasdaq First North is a dynamic marketplace, and I am confident that the listing will benefit our shareholders and support Zwipe in its progress toward large-scale deployment of biometric payment authentication solutions." "We welcome Zwipe to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden, where it will make a compelling addition to our industrial sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Zwipe on its successful listing and look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility and investor exposure that this dual listing will bring." Zwipe AS has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Listed companies are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com