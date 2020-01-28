Regulatory News:

Deborah Merrens has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Eurotunnel Le Shuttle as of Tuesday 28 February, replacing Jo Willacy who stepped down on 31 October 2019.

Deborah has international expertise working across Europe, the USA and Asia in tourism and transport in the B2C and B2B sectors.

She began her career at Danone in 1991 as a UK Brand Manager. Deborah is already known to the Group, having worked for two years in London from 1995 to 1997 as Advertising and Marketing Manager. She subsequently worked for Delta Airlines, British Airways and Hilton Worldwide, where she was Marketing Director. In 2010, Deborah joined Mastercard in Singapore as Senior Vice President, Consumer and Digital Marketing for Asia, the Middle East and Africa, before being appointed as Vice President Global Marketing and Customer Experience for Global Blue, world leader in tax-free shopping.

Deborah will report directly to François Gauthey, Deputy Chief Executive of the Group and will use her experience to continue the development of the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle services with the passenger and freight operational teams.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005593/en/

Contacts:

Getlink

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com