Cisco Live 2020 Barcelona Showcases Latest Transformative Technologies

Cisco unveils innovations to help businesses push their boundaries by reimagining their applications, empowering their teams, securing their data, and transforming their infrastructure

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

Cisco welcomes nearly 20,000 attendees to Cisco Live 2020 Barcelona.

Cisco unveils the latest transformative technologies focused on IoT cybersecurity, networking, and collaboration.

Tune inhere to watch event keynotes, innovation talks, and big idea talks beginning Tuesday, January 28 th at 9:00 a.m. CET .

Cisco Live 2020 Barcelona opens today, and runs through January 31, at Fira de Barcelona in Spain, bringing together nearly 20,000 customers, partners, IT professionals and visionaries. The event is designed to help customers realize the full realm of opportunities open to them, and give them the cutting-edge knowledge, skills, and technologies to make it happen.

Throughout the week, innovations across Cisco's cybersecurity, networking and collaboration portfolios, as well as within its DevNet program will be unveiled - all designed to help businesses scale, stay secure, and drive digitization. Keynote presentations from Cisco's President of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia (EMEAR) region, Wendy Mars, and the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Networking and Security Business, David Goeckeler, as well as other Cisco business leaders, will showcase the company's strategy to help partners and customers seize new business opportunities in the era of digital transformation.

"Cisco is central to helping customers achieve business outcomes beyond what was once thought possible, amidst the fastest and largest tech transition in history," said Mars. "Organizations worldwide - small to large and across all sectors - are still in the early days of harnessing the sheer potential of many emerging technologies like AI, 5G, adaptive and predictive cybersecurity, intelligent IoT, and more. We are delighted to welcome our customers and partners to Cisco Live and help them capture the real business value that these exciting new technologies can deliver."

News highlights include:

Accelerating Applications in a Hybrid Multicloud World : Cisco's new multi-domain architecture offering brings together AppDynamics and Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer to deliver full visibility within the application, network and data center, both on-prem and in the cloud. Cisco HyperFlex Application Platform delivers an integrated container-as-a-service platform that simplifies provisioning and ongoing operations for Kubernetes across cloud, data center, and edge.

: Cisco's new multi-domain architecture offering brings together AppDynamics and Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer to deliver full visibility within the application, network and data center, both on-prem and in the cloud. Cisco HyperFlex Application Platform delivers an integrated container-as-a-service platform that simplifies provisioning and ongoing operations for Kubernetes across cloud, data center, and edge. Comprehensive Security Architecture for Industrial IoT : Organizations need complete visibility into the most disparate of network environments in order to secure their industrial edge, lower the risk of cyber threats, and optimize industrial processes. Cisco's new IoT security architecture provides enhanced visibility across both IT and OT environments, protecting industrial processes and enabling the collection and extraction of data from the IoT edge so organizations can increase efficiencies to make better business decisions and accelerate digitization projects.

: Organizations need complete visibility into the most disparate of network environments in order to secure their industrial edge, lower the risk of cyber threats, and optimize industrial processes. Cisco's new IoT security architecture provides enhanced visibility across both IT and OT environments, protecting industrial processes and enabling the collection and extraction of data from the IoT edge so organizations can increase efficiencies to make better business decisions and accelerate digitization projects. Revolutionizing Customer and Agent Experiences with New Contact Center Enhancements : The world's best brands earn customer loyalty over years, even decades - only to lose it in a few seconds if the customer experience is not stellar. While customer needs and expectations have changed, the ways in which companies respond have not kept pace. Today, Cisco announced three developments that fundamentally transform the customer experience with contact centers, for the better: an AI infusion, a new customer experience solution, and a new cloud contact center product.

The world's best brands earn customer loyalty over years, even decades - only to lose it in a few seconds if the customer experience is not stellar. While customer needs and expectations have changed, the ways in which companies respond have not kept pace. Today, Cisco announced three developments that fundamentally transform the customer experience with contact centers, for the better: an AI infusion, a new customer experience solution, and a new cloud contact center product. Better and More Engaged Meetings Through AI Innovations: New AI-powered voice intelligence capabilities to Webex Meetings turns talk into action, turning Webex meetings into a digital treasure trove. Additionally, Cisco continues its commitment to security and data privacy by enabling customers with the ability to choose whether their Webex Teams data will be stored in Europe or the United States . The company also announced the new Cisco Webex Room USB, an entry-level video device offering smaller organizations collaboration without compromise.

Conference highlights include:

Cisco Corporate Social Responsibility: Cisco will outline its social impact agenda, supporting the company's commitment to accelerate global problem solving through technology and expertise. Cisco is proud to partner with o3e to improve access to education, medical and other essential services for refugees and the homeless. At "Build a Bike" located in The Park area, volunteers can help build 50 bikes which will be donated to homeless and refugee programs in Barcelona . The initiative aligns with Cisco Corporate Social Responsibility priorities and the goal to positively impact 1 billion people by 2025.

Cisco will outline its social impact agenda, supporting the company's commitment to accelerate global problem solving through technology and expertise. Cisco is proud to partner with o3e to improve access to education, medical and other essential services for refugees and the homeless. At "Build a Bike" located in The Park area, volunteers can help build 50 bikes which will be donated to homeless and refugee programs in . The initiative aligns with Cisco Corporate Social Responsibility priorities and the goal to positively impact 1 billion people by 2025. DevNet Zone : Attendees will get hands-on experience with APIs, develop coding skills in the coding lab, and learn more about Cisco's new DevNet certifications (launching February 2020 ). DevNet is Cisco's software developer resource community aimed at helping developers and network engineers innovate using Cisco technologies and platforms.

: Attendees will get hands-on experience with APIs, develop coding skills in the coding lab, and learn more about Cisco's new DevNet certifications (launching ). DevNet is Cisco's software developer resource community aimed at helping developers and network engineers innovate using Cisco technologies and platforms. World of Solutions and Cisco Showcase : Attendees are invited to explore the latest innovations from Cisco and its ecosystem partners in this experiential space where over 130 exhibitors will be demonstrating their products and solutions.

: Attendees are invited to explore the latest innovations from Cisco and its ecosystem partners in this experiential space where over 130 exhibitors will be demonstrating their products and solutions. Innovation Talks : Cisco executives will discuss the latest innovations in solutions and services and great best practices.

: Cisco executives will discuss the latest innovations in solutions and services and great best practices. Walk-in Labs : Designed to provide a one-of-a-kind, hands-on experience on a variety of Cisco products and solutions, attendees can work on pre-designed scenarios, explore features, and access training.

: Designed to provide a one-of-a-kind, hands-on experience on a variety of Cisco products and solutions, attendees can work on pre-designed scenarios, explore features, and access training. Cisco Customer Experience (CX) : Attendees can experience the "Digital Heartbeat" of Cisco Live, Cisco CX, to learn about Cisco's lifecycle approach to performing and transforming toward better business outcomes.

: Attendees can experience the "Digital Heartbeat" of Cisco Live, Cisco CX, to learn about Cisco's lifecycle approach to performing and transforming toward better business outcomes. Technical Solutions Clinics : Experts from the Cisco CX Global Center will be on-hand to troubleshoot any implementation, application, and integration issues.

: Experts from the Cisco CX Global Center will be on-hand to troubleshoot any implementation, application, and integration issues. Network Operations Center (NOC) : Visit the NOC, in partnership with NetApp, to speak with engineers and solutions experts to discuss how Cisco rapidly builds and centrally manages a secure Cisco Enterprise Network.

: Visit the NOC, in partnership with NetApp, to speak with engineers and solutions experts to discuss how Cisco rapidly builds and centrally manages a secure Cisco Enterprise Network. Capture the Flag : Learn new technologies and get hands-on experience by playing the "Capture the Flag" game, designed to solve demanding challenges. Try your hand at ethical hacking of networks and systems, design and investigate the Software Defined Campus and WAN networks and enhance cloud skills learning and exploring Cisco's Meraki platform.

: Learn new technologies and get hands-on experience by playing the "Capture the Flag" game, designed to solve demanding challenges. Try your hand at ethical hacking of networks and systems, design and investigate the Software Defined Campus and WAN networks and enhance cloud skills learning and exploring Cisco's Meraki platform. Cisco Investments Village: Meet eight of the most prominent start-ups in the industry and learn about their unique technology solutions and how they are changing the realm of what's possible.

Additional Resources

Live stream for a front row seat at Cisco Live 2020, Barcelona

Digital press room

Follow @CiscoLiveEurope on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, and use CLEUR to join the fun

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at cisco.newsroom.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082731/Cisco_Live_2020_Barcelona.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813707/Cisco_Logo.jpg