Atos International: Atos facilitates public cloud protection with new CSPM service powered by Palo Alto Networks

Paris, January 28, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, launches a new Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)service powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud technology. With this new multi-cloud managed service, Atos helps customers address the challenges with public cloud adoption by enabling complete visibility, control and compliance from a single pane of glass.

Given Gartner's prediction1 that "through 2024, organizations implementing a CSPM offering and extending this into development will reduce cloud-related security incidents due to misconfiguration by 80%," CSPM tools play a crucial role in cloud adoption and security.

Atos' CSPM service includes:

Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks : Prisma Cloud is the most complete cloud security posture management (CSPM) and cloud workload protection platform (CWPP). It helps ensure consistent security across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments and simplifies security operations through cross-cloud security visibility. This assists organizations that leverage public cloud platforms and a rich set of microservices to build and deliver applications rapidly as well as provide visibility and threat detection for SecOps and DevOps teams across their cloud infrastructure.

: Prisma Cloud is the most complete cloud security posture management (CSPM) and cloud workload protection platform (CWPP). It helps ensure consistent security across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments and simplifies security operations through cross-cloud security visibility. This assists organizations that leverage public cloud platforms and a rich set of microservices to build and deliver applications rapidly as well as provide visibility and threat detection for SecOps and DevOps teams across their cloud infrastructure. Consulting, configuration and integration services : Helping clients with a global network of cybersecurity and cloud experts to develop policies in order to prevent common issues related to cloud adoption, the service ensures that a client's platform is optimally configured, as the majority of cloud vulnerabilities are due to misconfigurations.

: Helping clients with a global network of cybersecurity and cloud experts to develop policies in order to prevent common issues related to cloud adoption, the service ensures that a client's platform is optimally configured, as the majority of cloud vulnerabilities are due to misconfigurations. Operations and response services: Through its global network of security operations centers, Atos supports customers with the day-to-day administration of their CSPM platform and, in the event of an incident, assists them with security incident response services.

"Our new Atos CSPM service, developed with our partner Palo Alto Networks, combines the expertise of the market-leading solution with the proficiency of the market-leading managed security services provider. Using the Atos CSPM service, our clients gain complete 360° visibility of all their resources in public cloud and are able to enforce a unified compliance strategy that integrates seamlessly into their enterprise security model," says Chris Moret, senior vice president and head of cybersecurity services at Atos.

"We continue to be highly focused on delivering technology that enables customers on their cloud journey, by delivering an extensive set of security capabilities across multiple clouds and cloud configurations for on- and off-premises within a single suite." says Christian Hentschel, President Palo Alto Networks Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Working closely with Atos, we are accelerating access to comprehensive CSPM solutions by combining our respective expertise."

With 5,000 cybersecurity experts and 14 security operations centers in terms of market share revenue by Gartner2. Atos' CSPM can be integrated into an Atos SOC, providing ultimate security.

About Atos:

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

About Palo Alto Networks:

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

