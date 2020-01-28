Statkraft AS: Statkraft and Enovos are leading the way with green power supply: energy companies deliver CO2-free electricity according to demand

(Düsseldorf/Saarbruecken, 28 January 2020) For the first time, a long-term, 100% green power supply on an industrial scale is made possible in Germany. The agreement is unique as it meets the requirements for simultaneous consumption and production as well as significant domestic production. Europe's largest renewable energy generator Statkraft has developed the innovative green power concept, which will be implemented by Enovos. The power will be delivered to German Daimler sites.



A large share of the electricity supplied to the Daimler sites will be generated in German solar, wind and hydroelectric power plants. Statkraft will generate the remaining quantities in its hydropower plants. The combination with Statkraft's flexible hydropower ensures that the green electricity is generated at the same time as it is consumed. A power supply of this combination and scale is unique in Germany to date.

The wind power will be supplied from plants whose support under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) expires after 2020 and with that can continue to operate. In addition, subsidy-free solar projects are to be built in Germany and the electricity generated there will be used to supply Daimler. Electricity supplies from German hydropower plants complement the comprehensive green power package.

"To generate green electricity exactly when it is needed is a major challenge that can only be met with considerable flexibility in generation. Our flexible hydropower plants complement the fluctuating power generation from wind and solar so that a 100% renewable power supply is guaranteed at all times," explains Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO of Statkraft.

"We are proud to offer this innovative concept to an outstanding industrial company - a solution that will reduce CO2 emissions and enable Daimler to achieve their climate goals. This combination of size and sources are unique in Germany to date," he adds.

Enovos, which holds the electricity supply contract with Daimler, is responsible for the entire energy management process, including physical delivery, balancing group management, billing, grid usage, consumption forecasts and hedging of green electricity quantities. Daimler will thus be able to procure 100% green electricity while largely retaining its proven and market-oriented procurement and supply model. Enovos will contribute its experience and know-how from its existing cooperation with Daimler.

"We at Enovos are very pleased that we are making a significant contribution to this supply with our expertise in the energy industry and our long-standing customer relationship. We are convinced that this will have a signal effect on the entire green power supply market," says Anke Langner, Managing Director of Enovos Germany.

Daimler, Enovos and Statkraft already took the first step together in December 2018 towards implementing a CO2-neutral energy supply for the German Mercedes-Benz Cars plants. The power purchase agreement enables Mercedes-Benz Cars to source electricity directly from wind farms in Germany. Until now, the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) guaranteed wind farm operators a fixed subsidised remuneration for the electricity generated. From 1 January 2021, this subsidy will expire for around 6,000 German wind turbines. Power purchase agreements can ensure that these plants continue to operate.

It has been agreed not to disclose the contractual details.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3600 employees in 16 countries.

As a leading PPA provider, Statkraft brings together electricity producers and companies from trade and industry across Europe and develops new concepts that offer added value for both sides. In Germany, Statkraft is the market leader in market access with a portfolio of approx. 10,000 MW.

About Enovos Deutschland

Enovos Deutschland, based in Saarbrücken, belongs to the group of companies of an established German-Luxembourg energy supplier (Encevo) and supplies municipal utilities, industrial companies and chain stores with electricity and natural gas.

In addition, Enovos operates 20 own renewable energy plants and, with a portfolio of almost 1,000 MWp, is Germany's largest independent O&M service provider in the field of "technical operations management" of renewable energy plants (Operations & Maintenance - O&M). A further focus is on municipal utility shareholdings, where Enovos acts as an "industrial partner" to support municipal utilities on site and structures the cooperations in such a way that the independence of the municipal utilities is preserved and their profile is strengthened.

The Encevo Group currently employs more than 1,900 people, has over 300,000 delivery points (electricity and natural gas) and operates more than 10,150 km of electricity and over 3,700 km of gas pipelines.

