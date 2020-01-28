Bringing incremental capacity to a dynamic broadcast neighbourhood

Eutelsat Communications' (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) EUTELSAT 7C satellite has entered full commercial service and is ready to support broadcast customers across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Turkey.

Manufactured by Maxar Technologies, EUTELSAT 7C is a 3.4 tonne high-power all-electric satellite carrying 49 36-Mhz equivalent Ku-band transponders. Successfully launched from Kourou, French Guiana, on 20 June, 2019, the satellite is co-located with EUTELSAT 7B at 7° East, increasing capacity at this dynamic neighbourhood by 19 transponders.

During the night of 27-28 January 2020, the Eutelsat teams migrated a number of services from EUTELSAT 7A to EUTELSAT 7C, including Turkish Pay-TV platform Digiturk, Turkish national broadcaster TRT, and Globecast UK for coverage across Europe and the Middle East.

EUTELSAT 7A will be transferred to another orbital location as part of Eutelsat's fleet optimisation strategy.

