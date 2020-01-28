Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGPT ISIN: FR0010221234 Ticker-Symbol: E3B 
Tradegate
28.01.20
10:31 Uhr
14,030 Euro
+0,100
+0,72 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,050
14,060
11:05
14,050
14,060
11:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUTELSAT
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS14,030+0,72 %