Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2BPP8 ISIN: DE000A2BPP88 Ticker-Symbol: BSS 
Tradegate
27.01.20
16:45 Uhr
23,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,85 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,800
23,800
10:40
23,200
23,400
09:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BETA SYSTEMS
BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG23,200-0,85 %