Beta Systems delivered full year results at the upper end of company guidance (upgraded in April 2019), underpinned by the solid performance of its core DCI division in the DACH region. The group continues to develop the product portfolio organically, supported by M&A activity. This includes the recent acquisitions of HABEL/Akzentum Group and infinIT Codelab. FY20e EV/EBITDA is 7.4x, underpinned by strong cash generation and high level of total recurring revenues (well in excess of 80% currently).

