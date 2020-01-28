Offering an Easy, Secure Private Way to Pay

Curve, the Over-The-Top banking platform that consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and even smarter app, today brings its customers Apple Pay, which is transforming payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay. With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, customers can make fast and convenient purchases in stores, in apps and on websites.

Curve simplifies and unifies the money management experience for customers with its unique ability to consolidate all bank cards into a single card and transfer transactions up to two weeks after a purchase was made with its go-back-in-time functionality. As soon as a customer sets up their Curve Mastercard with Apple Pay, it will work instantly with all cardholders' bank and cards linked to their Curve app.

The launch of Curve for Apple Pay means that customers can now leave their wallet behind, spend more freely without any limit on most in-store transactions and still benefit from Curve's unique supercharged features, such as 1% instant cashback, the ability to travel in time and change the account that you spent with, and great foreign exchange rates at millions of places around the world.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

"We are thrilled to announce Apple Pay is here for all European Curve customers," said Diego Rivas, Curve's Head of Product-OS. "Curve's integration with Apple Pay is a magnificent addition to Curve's unique money management features, superbly complimenting Curve's commitment to simplifying and unifying people's financial lives and enabling even more ways for customers to pay with one of the most rewarding and feature-packed personal finance products on the market," added Rivas.

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by Curve.

With iPhone and Apple Watch, customers can pay with Apple Pay in stores, restaurants, taxis, vending machines and many more places. When shopping in apps or on the web in Safari with Apple Pay, there's no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with just a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device's passcode.

2019 was a pivotal year for Curve, in which it closed its series B funding round in July, valuing the business at a quarter of a billion dollars. The all-your-cards-in-one business also broke records in September, becoming the fastest UK startup in history to raise £4M in crowdfunding on Crowdcube. After initially smashing its £1M target in under five minutes it closed out the record breaking round at just under £6M. The Curve card is issued by Wirecard.

About Curve

Curve is an over-the-top banking platform, consolidating all your cards and accounts into one smart card and even smarter app. The unique Curve card, issued by Wirecard, allows customers to supercharge their legacy banks to the 21st century without leaving their bank or topping-up. Curve offers a host of benefits to its customers; it makes all your cards fee-free when spending abroad, you get instant notifications and categorisation of spend, you can earn instant 1% cashback at the likes of Amazon, Uber, Netflix and Sainsbury's and Time Travel enables customers to swap spend to a different card in the app for up to two weeks after the purchase was made.

