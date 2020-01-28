SThree (STEM) SThree: Issue of Shares 28-Jan-2020 / 10:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 28 January 2020 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that today it issued 916 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 132,824,842 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 132,755,126 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 69,716 shares held in treasury. Shaun Zulafqar Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 758 7325 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 43031 EQS News ID: 962283 End of Announcement EQS News Service

