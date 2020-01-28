Technavio has been monitoring the aluminum market and it is poised to grow by 23.88 mn tonnes during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005325/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global aluminum market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing demand for aluminum cans from the beverage industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges with high volatility in London Metal Exchange (LME) prices of aluminum, might hamper market growth.

Aluminum Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

End-User

Transportation

Construction

Packaging

Electrical Engineering

Others

Production Process

Primary Aluminum

Secondary Aluminum

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Aluminum Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aluminum market report covers the following areas:

Aluminum Market size

Aluminum Market trends

Aluminum Market industry analysis

This study identifies increase in demand from niche applications as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum market growth during the next few years.

Aluminum Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aluminum market, including some of the vendors such as Aluminum Corporation of China, China Hongqiao Group, Emirates Global Aluminium, Rio Tinto, RUSAL and Xinfa Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aluminum market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aluminum Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum market vendors

