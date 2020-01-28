The Fight for the European Marijuana MarketOne market that, for whatever reason, tends to be overlooked is the European legal cannabis market.Maybe it's due to Canada legalizing marijuana in 2018 or the U.S. becoming an increasingly pro-pot country, but we often forget just how powerful the European cannabis market is. When it comes to marijuana legalization, the most bountiful market will be the European Union (EU).The European cannabis market is set to dwarf the U.S. cannabis market by 2023. That's.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...