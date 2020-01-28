Long Island Capital Alliance to Host Technology Capital Forum on January 31, 2020

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Ganesh Sundaram, Founder & CEO of AlefEdge, the Leader in Edge Internet Digital Transformation, Discussing Why 5G Will Disrupt the Internet

Fireside Chat with Long Island's Preeminent Business and Technology Incubators

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, is hosting its Technology Capital Forum to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, which will feature:

A keynote address by Dr. Ganesh Sundaram, Founder and CEO of AlefEdge on the 5G Revolution;

Presentations by five rapidly growing technology companies focused on AI, mobility and machine-driven economies;

A discussion with several investor panelists representing with successful track recording of investing throughout the technology ecosystem; and

A conversation with Long Island Incubators.

The chairman of this event and panel moderator will be LICA President Corey Massella, a leading financial services advisor for middle market companies at UHY Advisors NY, Inc.

Technology Capital Forum on January 31, 2020 -- Participants

Keynote Speaker

Dr. Ganesh Sundaram is a leader in Internet technologies with over 20 years of rich experience in technology creation and product realization. He is the founder and CEO of AlefEdge which is Pioneering the next generation distributed Edge Internet, and was recently recognized for his "Biggest Individual Contribution to Edge Computing Development" at the Edge Awards. He has developed several foundational technologies leading to new standards, products, and deployments and has authored over 50 patents relating to the Mobile Internet. He was named a Bell Labs Fellow in 2012, inducted into the Alcatel-Lucent Technical Academy in 2009, and is a recipient of two Bell Labs President's Awards.

Presenting Companies

Carlin West Agency (CWA): Empowering children with best-in-class products, games, technology and entertainment. Based in New York City, NY. www.carlinwestagency.com

FeatherDocs: Uses AI to automate document management, making it simple, powerful and secure. Based in New York City, NY. www.featherdocs.com

Hoplite Power: Developer of autonomous vending kiosks to provide batter pack rentals on-demand. Based in Long Island City, NY. www.hoplitepower.com

Standard Bots: The most advanced robot for automating repetitive physical tasks. Based in Glen Cove, NY. www.standardbots.com

Zeblok Computational: Solves computationally hard problems, helps enterprises adopt pragmatic AI, and deepens university-industry collaborations while developing the computing community and talent ecosystem. Based in Stony Brook, NY. www.zeblok.com

Panel of Investors

The following investment professionals will participate in the investor panel at the Technology Capital Forum, which will be moderated by Corey Massella:

Mark R. Basile: Mr. Basile is a principle of Cloudelake Capital Group, a Family Office that makes investments ranging between $1M and $5M in alternative energy, healthcare, and technology. He also is a Professor of Law & Entrepreneurship at Touro College - Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center on Long Island and a principle attorney at The Basile Law Firm, P.C., where he represents entrepreneurs on growth strategies. Mr. Basile holds several U.S. Patents in the areas of biometric identification, verification and authentication technology. He won the Smithsonian Award for Advances in Medical Technology.

Ben Boissevain: Mr. Boissevain has 30 years of cross border M&A experience. He graduated from NYU Law School and started his career at White & Case. He garnered investment banking experience at Erste Bank in Vienna and Barclays Bank in New York. He speaks regularly on panels on the technology sector and corporate finance and has appeared on TV at Fox News and Bloomberg.

Michael Goodman: Mr. Goodman's background includes significant operational experience in technology companies, M&A and deal-making from a corporate perspective, business development in the technology area, and international strategic planning for Fortune 500 companies. Prior to founding Pharus, a global boutique merchant banking firm, he was Vice President and General Manager of govWorks, Inc. where he was responsible for the company's consumer division and online business. Mike graduated with a BS in Economics, cum laude, from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and earned an MBA, with honors, from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Steve Perricone: Steve Perricone is the founder and Managing Partner of NYC-based Pilot Mountain Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm focusing on technology and medical device investments. He is formerly a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank, where he led their HNW Equity Derivatives Group. Mr. Perricone began his career at Accenture, where he was a Senior Consultant focusing on financial technology. He holds a BA from Wake Forest University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Corey Massella: Mr. Massella has over 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur; a trusted tax and business advisor; and as a specialist in SEC accounting and audit services. This multidiscipline background enables him to see all sides of the M&A transaction cycle and successfully guide his clients to make critical decisions while ensuring transactions are strategic and seamless. He has completed more than 300 M&A transactions spanning his career; and has served as a private equity and technology industry group practice leader. He has been the lead partner for the firm awarded M&A Advisor's Accounting/Due Diligence Firm of the Year award and has been nominated as Dealmaker of the Year by ACG New York and M&A Advisor. He is President of the Long Island Capital Alliance and has served on its Board of Directors for over a decade.

Long Island Incubators

Peter Donnelly: Managing Director of the Accelerate NY Seed Fund and Associate Vice President for Technology Partnerships at Stony Brook University.

Michael Nizich: Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation Center Director at New York Institute of Technology.

Stacey I. Sikes: Executive Dean of Entrepreneurship and Business Development at Hofstra University.

LICA is hosting the Technology Capital Forum on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 68 South Service Road, Melville, NY, 11747. The capital forum provides an opportunity to meet capital providers, entrepreneurs, industry executives and businesses seeking capital, as well as to hear a panel of industry experts discuss financing alternatives. Investors receive complimentary admission.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance (www.licapital.org), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

For more information on LICA and its next event, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

Save the Dates - Upcoming LICA Capital Forums

January 31, 2020 - Technology

May 8, 2020 - Health Care

September 25, 2020 - Veterans

December 11, 2020 - Food and Beverage

* * *

Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates, Inc.

jdarrow@darrowir.com

631-766-4528

SOURCE: Long Island Capital Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574314/Long-Island-Capital-Alliance-to-Host-Technology-Capital-Forum-on-January-31-2020