Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 684.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 703.45p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 675.30p

INCLUDING current year revenue 694.08p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 609.76p

INCLUDING current year revenue 612.02p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 376.76p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 370.31p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 333.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 339.01p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1989.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue 2002.74p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1949.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1963.28p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 324.68p

INCLUDING current year revenue 328.26p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 211.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 211.54p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 186.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue 186.45p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.47p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 27-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 146.75p

INCLUDING current year revenue 146.75p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596