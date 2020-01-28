Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.49p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.31p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---