Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSHJ ISIN: CA09626M3049 Ticker-Symbol: IX9D 
Tradegate
28.01.20
12:25 Uhr
1,100 Euro
+0,060
+5,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,042
1,095
14:38
1,050
1,100
12:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUESTONE RESOURCES
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC1,100+5,77 %