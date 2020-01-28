Bluestone Resources: Drilling New Veins - Project Financing Coming SoonQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:35
|Bluestone Resources: Drilling New Veins - Project Financing Coming Soon
► Artikel lesen
|13:34
|Bluestone erhält 30 Millionen US-Dollar Kreditlinie von Natixis und gibt Ernennung von Jack Lundin zum CEO und in den Verwaltungsrat bekannt
| 27. Januar 2020 - VANCOUVER, BRITISCHES KOLUMBIEN - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV:BSR | OTCQB:BBSRF) ("Bluestone" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/bluestone-resources-drilling-new-veins-project-financing-coming-soon/...
► Artikel lesen
|10:11
|Bluestone Resources Inc (3): Bluestone appoints Lundin CEO, Klinck remains president
|04:22
|Bluestone Resources Enters into a US$30 Million Credit Facility with Natixis & Announces Appointment of Jack Lundin as CEO and to the Board of Directors
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2020) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into...
► Artikel lesen
|11.11.19
|Bluestone Resources mit starker Ressourcensteigerung
|Als vollen Erfolg kann Bluestone Resources Inc. (ISIN: CA09626M3049 / TSX-V: BSR) sein Bohrprogramm auf seinem ‚Cerro Blanko'-Projekt im südöstlichen Guatemala bezeichnen. Durch 66 Füllbohrungen, die...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC
|1,100
|+5,77 %