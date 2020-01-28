Software Removes Pain and Risk of Complex Manual Migrations

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data migration software, is making its purpose-built NAS migration technology already in use by hundreds of the world's largest organizations for the biggest, most complex projects available to companies of all sizes via a Starter Pack. The channel-ready pack enables an entirely new class of companies to reap the benefits of fast, easy, and secure migration between any NAS platform, regardless of the size or complexity of their project.

The DobiMigrate Starter Pack is available in three sizes: SMB (up to 50 TB), Commercial (up to 200 TB), and Enterprise (up to 500 TB). The Starter Pack contains the DobiMigrate software plus live services for installation, initial migration, and cutovers to the new platform, plus ongoing support services as needed. By reducing the risk of complex manual migration processes, the Starter Pack allows organizations to more quickly realize the ROI in new hardware with minimal disruption to business.

"An enterprise NAS migration has a ton of complexity involved, high costs, data integrity risks, and possible disruptions to your business," said Charles Bass, VP of business development at Lifeboat Distribution. "Datadobi introducing the DobiMigrate Starter Pack is a game changer for our channel partners by simplfying the enterprise NAS migration conversation with their customers. Resellers now have the ability to capture some of the growing data migration market and have a trusted partner like Datadobi behind them to grow that business."

The Starter Pack also helps organizations make informed decisions about project objectives, easily adapt to changing business priorities, and facilitate communication between all levels of the organization. In addition, the Starter Pack comes with access to the world's best NAS migration experts.

"When it comes to today's complex migrations, outdated tools, scripts, and processes simply won't suffice. What's required is software that is purpose-built for the task, and that's what the DobiMigrate Starter Pack provides," said Michael Jack, co-founder, Datadobi. "By removing the risk and pain of manual NAS migrations, DobiMigrate minimizes disruption to daily business, so organizations can focus their time on more important tasks. And by getting them there faster, they can very quickly realize the ROI of their new storage platform."

For additional details, visit www.datadobi.com.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management and storage software solutions, brings order to unstructured storage environments so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Their software allows customers to migrate, archive, and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of the data storage process, and does it ten times faster than other solutions at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, New York, and Melbourne. For more information, visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

