TRUCE Software and Wireless Business Consultants Launch Partnership

Enabling Wireless Telecom Customers with Solution to End Workplace Mobile Distractions

LISLE, Illinois, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software, the global leader in contextual mobile device management technology, and Wireless Business Consultants, the leader in mobility solutions and managed services, announced today the launch of their partnership to provide wireless business customers with the industry-leading solution to optimize mobile usage across their workplace, and eliminate the distractions associated with mobile device misuse.

"The business impact to our wireless customers from mobile device distraction has become impossible to ignore," said Dennis Sheaffer, vice president, Wireless Business Consultants. "WBC chose to partner with TRUCE because of the solution's differentiating intelligence, which enables customers to enforce their mobile usage policies without compromising safe and productive use of their mobile network."

Whether behind the wheel of a rig, on a construction site, in the warehouse or driving a company vehicle, it's easy for employees to become distracted by mobile devices. Companies are seeking solutions that grant them the best that wireless mobility has to offer without jeopardizing employee safety or diminishing productivity. The Wireless Business Consultants team was searching for a solution that enables its customers to enforce their mobile use policies without denying device access or blocking wireless services. TRUCE delivers on this promise with a proven business-ready solution.

"We are maniacally focused on ending mobile distraction in the workplace," said Pete Plotas, vice president of global alliances, TRUCE Software. "The Wireless Business Consultants team has long been a leader in delivering mobility management solutions with its wireless carrier partners, and going to market together now enables its customers with easier access to a broader set of capabilities."

The result is the proactive elimination of workplace incidents and liabilities without compromising employee productivity and privacy or blocking wireless network access, which is often the case. Customers that use TRUCE for 12 months or longer experience a 40 - 60% reduction in incidents (accidents, claims, losses). TRUCE empowers businesses to enforce their mobile device usage policies on the job, without affecting employee mobile use outside of designated zones or on their personal time. A recent TRUCE-commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting concluded that interviewed companies utilizing TRUCE's technology achieved a payback in less than three months and a 360% return on investment over three years.

Wireless Business Consultants has earned the Top Sprint Business Partner status for four years running, and TRUCE Software proudly serves more than 100,000 subscribers in the US, Canada and Europe. This partnership continues both companies' solutions-based approach to understand customer mobility management needs to improve business operations, efficiency and profitability.

To learn more about the TRUCE solution, visit https://trucesoftware.com/.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important - your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 100,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, Ill. with research and development in Baton Rouge, La. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.

About Wireless Business Consultants

Wireless Business Consultants, Sprint's largest Federally Certified ABD/MSP/Master Agent, is focused on "Simplifying the Complex World of Wireless." Since its inception, WBC has been helping customers, as well as partners, navigate the ever-changing world of technology. With more than 150 years of wireless sales and consulting experience, WBC has made an impact in the wireless industry by advocating for its clients and partners and understanding their needs. Our commitment to finding the right solution partners and leveraging their solutions as differentiators to our clientele has caused Wireless Business Consultants tremendous growth over the years. The combination of an experienced sales organization and a world-class customer service organization has enabled WBC to provide effective solutions at competitive prices while providing industry leading support to its customers. WBC is located in Tampa Bay, FL with sales teams nationwide.

To learn more about Wireless Business Consultants, visit https://wirelessbusinessconsultants.com

