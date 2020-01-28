San Clemente, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2020) - Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce that the Company has partnered with leading stock photo site, Mindenpictures.com, for both image sourcing and in-image ad placement for its growing Fotofy Platform, a revolutionary commercial-stage digital image marketplace and in-image advertising platform.

"Mindenpictures will add significant value along two important sectors as we continue to expand Fotofy toward rapid growth," commented Matthew Goldman, Image Protect CEO. "In the first place, we are always hunting for new sources of blue-chip-quality images to draw in organic business growth at efficient capital investment rates. And, in the second place, our primary axis of growth is through an expanding footprint of web real estate carrying images capable of hosting our in-image ad network. This partnership will provide for both of those objectives at a substantial level."

Management notes that this partnership will provide over 275,000 top-quality digital images for the Fotofy.com image library. In addition, the mindenpictures.com site will begin to host Fotofy's unique in-image ad technology for its own large traffic flow, allowing tracking and embedding of all images on the site for benefit of the Rightsholders as well as Image Protect shareholders.

Minden Pictures is recognized as the premier provider of wildlife and nature photos for use in feature stories about the environment, wildlife, and nature online. The collection covers key aspects of natural history, ecology, biodiversity, and endangered species from all continents, including many remote and isolated regions. The site also features images of human interaction with the natural world highlighting natural science research, conservation, environmental issues, indigenous peoples and eco travel.

Minden Pictures represents the finest images by an award-winning group of natural history photographers including many regular contributors to National Geographic.

"This is a big win-win deal for everyone involved," continued Goldman. "We get more spectacular imagery and a wider footprint for the Fotofy network, and they get a piece of the revenue stream from every click-thru event driven through the digital images on their site."

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.



