Notice of Q4 2019 financial results PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q4 2019 financial results on 31 January 2020 at 7.00 am (London), 10.00 am (Moscow). A conference call on Q4 2019 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 31 January 2020 at 09.30 (London)/ 12.30 (Moscow). Conference ID: 2857830 International Dial: +44 (0) 330 336 9411 Russian Dial: +7 495 646 9190 (Local access) 8 10 8002 8675011 (Toll free) The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows: Replay Passcode: 2857830 International Dial: +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) Russian Dial: 810 800 2702 1012 (Toll free) Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports [1] For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

