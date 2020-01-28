ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Receives Upgrade by OTC Markets Group Resulting from Recently Posted and Amended Financials - Additional Upgrades Expected Shortly

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2020 / ReelTime Rentals, Inc. dba ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR, (OTCPINK:RLTR) has been upgraded by OTC Markets Group to "Limited Information" YIELD tier as a result of its recently filed and amended financial disclosures. The "Limited Information" tier is the second highest of all designations given by OTC Markets Group for by companies trading in the OTC:PINK markets and only companies who provide adequate information within six months of the current date may qualify for Limited Information. The Company Profile must also be verified through OTCIQ in order to qualify for this tier.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Receiving this upgrade is a very important step in ReelTimes' commitment to its investors to provide transparency, the most current/accurate information, as well as adhering to the most recent regulatory criteria. I want to personally thank all of those who have worked consistently to achieve this milestone and to commend their dedication to continuing in our efforts to move the company forward. We are confident that the level of disclosure and our adherence to the newest OTC Markets Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines will be sufficient once reviewed, for ReelTime to reach the highest of all designated Pink tiers shortly."

About OTC Markets Group: OTC Markets Group is an American financial market providing price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. The group has its headquarters in New York City. OTC-traded securities are organized into three markets to inform investors of opportunities and risks: OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards - The Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time," which has been the subject of a cover story In People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

